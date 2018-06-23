Return of US Korean War Vets' Remains Draws Nearer

The U.S. military has relocated wooden coffins containing the remains of 100 American soldiers who have been missing from the 1950-53 Korean War to the inter-Korean border in preparation for North Korea's eventual return of the remains to their home country.

U.S. Forces Korea spokesman Colonel Chad Carrol said 150 metal transfer cases that will be used to send the remains home were shipped to a U.S. air base near Seoul.

North Korea agreed during the June 12 summit in Singapore between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump to return the remains to the U.S.

U.S. and North Korean search teams conducted 33 recovery operations between 1996 and 2005 and collected 229 sets of remains.

U.S. officials expect the remains to be turned over to the United Nations Command in South Korea near Seoul and then transferred to Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii at a date yet to be determined.