Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Return of US Korean War Vets' Remains Draws Nearer

  • VOA News
FILE - U.N. honor guards carry a coffin containing the remains of American soldiers after it was returned from North Korea at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, May 14, 1999. South Korean media reported that the U.S. military planned to send caskets to North Korea through a border village on June 23, 2018, so that the North could begin the process of returning the remains of U.S. soldiers missing since the 1950-53 Korean War.

The U.S. military has relocated wooden coffins containing the remains of 100 American soldiers who have been missing from the 1950-53 Korean War to the inter-Korean border in preparation for North Korea's eventual return of the remains to their home country.

U.S. Forces Korea spokesman Colonel Chad Carrol said 150 metal transfer cases that will be used to send the remains home were shipped to a U.S. air base near Seoul.

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump holds up the document that he and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un had signed at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island, June 12, 2018, in Singapore. The most tangible outcome of their summit appeared to be a commitment to recover the remains of U.S. military personnel missing in action and presumed dead from the Korean War.
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump holds up the document that he and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un had signed at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island, June 12, 2018, in Singapore. The most tangible outcome of their summit appeared to be a commitment to recover the remains of U.S. military personnel missing in action and presumed dead from the Korean War.

North Korea agreed during the June 12 summit in Singapore between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump to return the remains to the U.S.

U.S. and North Korean search teams conducted 33 recovery operations between 1996 and 2005 and collected 229 sets of remains.

U.S. officials expect the remains to be turned over to the United Nations Command in South Korea near Seoul and then transferred to Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii at a date yet to be determined.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG