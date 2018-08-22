Tearful Goodbyes as Korean Family Reunions End

Hundreds of Korean family members reunited after being separated for more than six decades since the Korean War said their goodbyes Wednesday.

Nearly 90 elderly South Koreans and their North Korean relatives met for a third and final day at North Korea's Mount Kumgang tourist resort. Tears flowed as the relatives exchanged kisses and hugs for what may be their last moments together as a family.

The reunions were the first time many of the Koreans laid eyes on children, siblings, uncles and aunts, or nieces and nephews since the peninsula was split in two by the 1950-53 Korean War.

Another round of reunions, to be held Friday to Sunday, will involve more than 300 other South Koreans, according to Seoul's Unification Ministry.

This week's reunions were the first since 2015. As many as 20,000 people have participated in 20 reunions since they began in 2000.