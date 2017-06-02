Home, Lifetime of Reynolds, Fisher Memorabilia up for Sale

The Beverly Hills home where Debbie Reynolds and her Star Wars actress daughter Carrie Fisher lived together is up for sale, along with hundreds of items of their personal property and Hollywood memorabilia, the auctioneers said Thursday.

The sale comes six months after Fisher, 60, died of a heart attack and Singin’ in the Rain star Reynolds, 84, passed away the next day.

Rambling estate

The 1928 house, complete with swimming pool, tennis court and a guesthouse where Fisher lived for many years, is listed at $18 million and will be sold separately.

The rambling estate was featured in the HBO documentary Bright Lights about their tempestuous relationship that was aired in January.

Their personal property, to be auctioned in Los Angeles over several days starting Sept. 23, includes Fisher’s 1978 Star Wars Princess Leia action figure in its original packaging, her on-set chair from the film of The Return of the Jedi, and Reynolds’ lavender silk chiffon dress worn in Singin’ in the Rain, auctioneers Profiles in History said in a statement.

'Magnificent collectors'

“My mother and sister were magnificent collectors, they amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes,” Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher said in the statement.

“So in keeping with my mother’s wishes we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans.”

More than 1500 lots will be auctioned in what is expected to be a sale lasting several days, Profiles in History, the auctioneer, said.