VOA News on Iran

Rights Groups Call for International Action in Response to Iranian Executions

  • VOA Persian
FILE - Pictures of people who died during anti-government demonstrations in Iran are displayed as Iranian community members and their supporters take part in a protest in solidarity with the Iranian people, in Paris, France, Feb. 12, 2023. 

A group of human rights organizations warned Tuesday about executions in Iran and said the situation demands an “urgent and united response from the international community.”

Impact Iran and 11 member organizations issued a joint statement condemning “the chilling surge in executions by the Islamic Republic of Iran over the past few months, including the recent wave of executions targeting protesters.”

The groups called on the United Nations to “hold accountable those responsible for these arbitrary deprivations of life” including using “targeted measures and restrictions” against the people and entities involved.

The statement says Iran uses the executions to spread fear and discourage dissent following the protests that began in September in response to the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini.

The rights groups said ethnic minorities are “flagrantly over-represented” in the population of those put to death.

