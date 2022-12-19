Rights Monitor: More than 500 Killed Since Iran Protests Began

At least 500 people have been killed in Iran since protests there began in mid-September, according to U.S.-based rights monitor HRANA.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency said the dead included 69 people under the age of 18, and that authorities have arrested more than 18,400 people.

Protests continued Sunday with union workers taking part in demonstrations, including firefighters and workers at a cement company in Tabriz.

Filmmakers gathered in front of Tehran’s Evin prison to protest the arrest of actress Taraneh Alidoosti, who had expressed support for the protests and posted a photo of herself holding a sign with the slogan “Woman, life, freedom.”

The protests began in response to the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained for violating Iran’s strict dress code. Demonstrations have also included broader anti-government complaints.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press and Reuters.