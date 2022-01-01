Accessibility links
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Music Time in Africa
Music Time in Africa
Day in Photos
Ringing in 2022 around the World
January 01, 2022 11:59 AM
As revelers said goodbye to 2021 and welcomed 2022, many countries around the world canceled or scaled down New Year’s Eve celebrations for the second year, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the omicron variant’s spread.
1
Fireworks are set off at midnight during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, Jan. 1, 2022, in New York.
2
People attend the New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Dec. 31, 2021.
3
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 1, 2022.
4
People attend New Year celebrations on the Champs-Elysees avenue as the traditional light show and fireworks have been canceled due to the spread of the COVID-19 in Paris, France, Dec. 31, 2021.
Ringing in 2022 around the World
