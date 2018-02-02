RNC Sides with Trump Ban of Transgender People in Military

The Republican National Committee is siding with President Donald Trump on his order to bar transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military.

In a resolution passed at its annual winter meeting Friday, the committee voted to support Trump's August demand that military recruitment policy consider transgender as "a disqualifying psychological and physical" condition.

Trump's order has suffered legal setbacks. Three federal courts have ruled against the ban, prompting the RNC to take the position standing with Trump.

An effect of one court ruling was that the military would be required to allow transgender people to enlist beginning Jan. 1.

The issue has divided the GOP. Some Republicans in the Senate, including military veterans Joni Ernst of Iowa and John McCain of Arizona, have objected to Trump's ban.

The Defense Department is undertaking a review of recruiting policies, a process expected to be completed in the coming months. RNC member Bob Kabel said he expects Trump to abide by the recommendations in the Pentagon's review.

While the resolution states the committee supports Trump's "intent and prerogative to strengthen our military with sound personnel policies," it also urges the Justice Department to seek U.S. Supreme Court action.

It's customary for the RNC to pass resolutions supporting the president, especially when policies are challenged in court. There was no public debate on the measure during the RNC's general session Friday.