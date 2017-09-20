Mueller Seeks Records of Trump's Actions as President

U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller has asked the White House to release several records and email correspondence related to actions taken by President Donald Trump since assuming office.

Mueller, who is leading the investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, is interested in Trump's dismissal of former FBI director James Comey as well as former national security adviser Michael Flynn, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The Times said the request covers 13 areas, including a meeting at the Oval Office between Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during which Trump said that Comey's dismissal had lifted a "great pressure" off him.

Mueller's request appears to indicate a broadening of the investigation to include the possibility Trump tried to obstruct an FBI probe on the Russian interference.

Trump's attorneys Ty Cobb and John Dowd have said they plan to comply with the request.

Trump faced strong criticism when he abruptly fired Comey. The ensuing backlash led to Mueller being appointed special counsel to look into the matter. Both houses of Congress are also independently holding their own inquiries.