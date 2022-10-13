Rockets Hit Iraqi Capital’s Green Zone

Iraq’s military said Thursday nine rockets landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

The attack happened as lawmakers gathered for a session of parliament to elect a new president.

Security officials said at least five people were injured.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Rocket fire targeted the Green Zone late last month as lawmakers convened to vote on a parliamentary speaker.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.