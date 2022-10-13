Accessibility links

Rockets Hit Iraqi Capital’s Green Zone

Cement blocs placed by Iraqi security forces block a road leading to the Green Zone in Baghdad, Oct. 13, 2022. Rockets have reportedly hit the area as lawmakers were gathering for their fourth attempt this year to elect a new president.

Iraq’s military said Thursday nine rockets landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

The attack happened as lawmakers gathered for a session of parliament to elect a new president.

Security officials said at least five people were injured.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Rocket fire targeted the Green Zone late last month as lawmakers convened to vote on a parliamentary speaker.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

