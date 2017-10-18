Conditions Bleak at Rohingya Refugee Camps

Mud, sludge and rains, coupled with improper sanitation, create a "perfect environment" for disease at Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, according to Dr. Imran Akbar, who shared photos of his visit to the camps with VOA.
Show more
1
A sick baby is seen at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Imran Akbar)
2
Shelters line a hillside at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Imran Akbar)
3
Rohingya refugees walk along a litter-strewn path next to makeshift tents at a camp in Bangladesh. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Imran Akbar)
4
A woman holds a sick child at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Imran Akbar)