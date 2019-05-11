Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
South & Central Asia

Rohingya Refugees Lack Schools, Qualified Teachers

Aid groups in the Rohingya refugee camps are slowly building an education system for 300,000 children in Bangladesh.
Shamsuddin, a Rohingya refugee himself, teaches Burmese language to Rohingya children. Like many of the teachers in the refugee camps he has only finished high school.
1 Shamsuddin, a Rohingya refugee himself, teaches Burmese language to Rohingya children. Like many of the teachers in the refugee camps he has only finished high school.
Only about two-thirds of the Rohingya refugees ages 4 to 14 have access to education. Few refugees older than 14 have it.
2 Only about two-thirds of the Rohingya refugees ages 4 to 14 have access to education. Few refugees older than 14 have it.
Sixty-five percent of the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh ages 4 to 14 have not even reached the academic level of a first grader.
3 Sixty-five percent of the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh ages 4 to 14 have not even reached the academic level of a first grader.
UNICEF and non-government organizations have built about 2,000 learning centers in the refugee camps and plan on having another 500 running by the end of this year.
4 UNICEF and non-government organizations have built about 2,000 learning centers in the refugee camps and plan on having another 500 running by the end of this year.

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG