'Roma,' 'Burning' Among Foreign Language Oscar Contenders

Alfonso Cuaron's Roma and Lee Chang-dong's thriller Burning are among the nine films that are being considered for a foreign language Oscar nomination.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released its shortlist for foreign language nominees Monday, along with a slew of other categories including best documentary and score.

Many believe Mexico's Roma to be a front-runner for a best picture nomination as well, while the acclaimed Burning is now one step closer to being South Korea's first nomination in the category.

Other films in contention include Poland's Cold War, which was snubbed by the Golden Globes, Lebanon's Capernaum, Japan's Shoplifters, Colombia's Birds of Passage, Denmark's The Guilty, Germany's Never Look Away and Kazakhstan's Ayka.

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced Jan. 22.