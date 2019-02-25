Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Arts & Culture

‘Roma’ Wins Foreign Language Film Oscar

  • Associated Press
Yalitza Aparicio, right, congratulates Alfonso Cuaron in the audience as he is announced the winner of the award for best cinematography for "Roma" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — 

Mexico’s “Roma” is the winner of the best foreign language film at the Oscars.

Other films of director Alfonso Cuaron have won Academy Awards, but “Roma” now becomes the first film from Mexico to win the Oscar for best foreign language film. The movie’s dialogue is in Spanish and Mixtec.

Evan Hayes, from left, Shannon Dill, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Sanni McCandless and Alex Honnold, from the cast and crew of "Free Solo," arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
SEE ALSO:

‘Free Solo’ Wins Documentary Feature Oscar, Ruth Carter Makes History

It is Cuaron’s second win of the night. Earlier in the ceremony, he won the best cinematography award.

“Green Book”

Mahershala Ali is the winner of the Academy Award for best supporting actor. The win comes for his performance in “Green Book.”

Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Green Book" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Green Book" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

It’s the second Oscar for Ali, who won in the same category in 2017 for “Moonlight.” In “Green Book” he plays Don Shirley, an African-American classical pianist, who tours the Deep South.

He thanked Shirley at the outset of his acceptance speech, saying telling Shirley’s story pushed him as an actor.

Ali dedicated his win to his grandmother, who he said is always pushing him to remain positive.

What Makes for an Oscar-Winning Best PIcture?
Embed
What Makes for an Oscar-Winning Best PIcture?

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:50 0:00
Direct link

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG