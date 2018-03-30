Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Rosa Parks House to be Shown After Trans-Atlantic Odyssey

  • Associated Press
In this March 28, 2018 photo, artist Ryan Mendoza and his wife, Fabia Mendoza, put up siding, in Providence, R.I., on a house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — 

The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South will be briefly displayed in Rhode Island, after a trans-Atlantic odyssey conceived by an artist and a Parks family member determined to preserve the civil rights activist's legacy.

Volunteers are working to assemble the house so it can be displayed for free Saturday and Sunday, Easter weekend.

In this Sunday, March 11, 2018, photo, artist Ryan Mendoza stands in the doorway of the partially assembled house, where Rosa Parks once lived in Detroit, in the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, R.I.
In this Sunday, March 11, 2018, photo, artist Ryan Mendoza stands in the doorway of the partially assembled house, where Rosa Parks once lived in Detroit, in the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, R.I.

Parks moved to Detroit in 1957, two years after refusing to give up her bus seat. Years later, her niece bought the house off a demolition list for $500 then donated it to an artist who reassembled it in Germany.

He returned it to America for a Brown University exhibition, but the show was canceled. The house will have to be disassembled after the weekend, and it's not clear where it will go.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG