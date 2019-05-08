Royal Baby Sussex's Name Revealed

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced the name of their newborn baby in an Instagram post.



" The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor," @sussex royal posted, along with a photo of Prince Harry, Meghan, the baby and his grandparents.

"This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion," the couple said.



The baby was born early Monday morning, weighing 7 lb 3oz (3.26 kg). The location of the birth was not disclosed.

During their first public appearance at St. George's Hall in Windsor castle Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan described having a baby as "magic".



As the prince held his son, wrapped in a white blanket and matching hat, new mom Meghan said



"It's magic - it's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I am really happy."



The baby is seventh in line to the British Throne.