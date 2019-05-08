Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Royal Baby Sussex's Name Revealed

  • VOA News
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, May 8, 2019.

See comments

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced the name of their newborn baby in an Instagram post.

" The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor," @sussex royal posted, along with a photo of Prince Harry, Meghan, the baby and his grandparents.

"This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion," the couple said.

The baby was born early Monday morning, weighing 7 lb 3oz (3.26 kg). The location of the birth was not disclosed.

During their first public appearance at St. George's Hall in Windsor castle Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan described having a baby as "magic".

As the prince held his son, wrapped in a white blanket and matching hat, new mom Meghan said

"It's magic - it's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I am really happy."

The baby is seventh in line to the British Throne.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG