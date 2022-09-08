Royal Family Gathered in Scotland to Be With Queen in Final Moments

At the news of Queen Elizbeth’s failing health Thursday, the royal family quickly went to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with her in her final hours.

Soon after Buckingham Palace released a statement expressing concern from the Queen’s doctors about her health, media reports say Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and several of their children arrived at Balmoral – the Queen’s summer residence, with their children soon to follow.

Royal watchers indicated they knew the situation was dire, as such a gathering of close family members, outside of a holiday or special event, is extremely rare.

News of the Queen’s condition spread quickly. Well-wishers began gathering Thursday outside Balmoral as well as Buckingham Palace.

Later in the day, the Queen died at the age of 96.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.