Rudy Giuliani to Join Trump Legal Team in Russia Probe

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has joined President Donald Trump's legal team dealing with the ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

"I'm doing it because I hope we can negotiate an end to this for the good of the country and because I have high regard for the president and for Bob Mueller," Giuliani told The Washington Post on Thursday, referring to the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump has had notable difficulties in recruiting new lawyers since the resignation of John Dowd last month.

"Rudy is great. He has been my friend for a long time and wants to get this matter quickly resolved for the good of the country," Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow quoted the president as saying.

Giuliani told The Post that he would work alongside Trump's current attorneys, Jay Sekulow and Ty Cobb, who are focusing on the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He also said he will soon take a leave of absence from his law firm, Greenberg Traurig.

Before Giuliani's political career, the 73-year-old former Republican presidential candidate served as the U.S. Associate Attorney General and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.