Russia Accuses 29 British Journalists of Spreading False Information, Bans them from Country

Alleging the "spreading of false information...,” Russia on Tuesday banned 29 British journalists, media representatives and 20 defense figures from entering the country.



"The British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and events in Ukraine and Donbas," the ministry said in a statement.



"With their biased assessments, they also contribute to fueling Russophobia in British society."



Among those banned were several high-profile journalists from outlets such as Times, Daily Telegraph, Independent and Guardian newspapers.



Among the defense industry figures banned were Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Benjamin Key, junior defense minister Jeremy Quin, and senior figures at the defense and aerospace firms BAE Systems and Thales UK.



"It's sad, but not entirely surprising," said Mark Galeotti, an expert on Russia who is among those banned.

The British government has so far offered more than $937 million in military support to Ukraine, including air-defense systems, thousands of anti-tank missiles, various types of munitions, hundreds of armored vehicles, and other equipment.



Some information in this report comes from Reuters and RFE/RL.