Russia's Tass news agency says at least 13 people have been killed and several others injured after a plane caught fire as it made an emergency landing in Moscow.

Media reports said the Aeroflot plane had just taken off from the Sheremetyevo airport Sunday, bound for the northern city of Murmansk, with 78 people on board.

The cause of the fire is not known.

The Interfax news agency said the crew aboard the Sukhoi Superjet-100 had issued a distress signal shortly after takeoff.