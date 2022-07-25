Russia Blocks Another Site by Novaya Gazeta Staff

Russia’s state media-monitoring agency has blocked the website of the magazine Novaya rasskaz-gazeta for allegedly “discrediting the Russian armed forces.

Roskomnadzor blocked the site on July 24 at the request of the Prosecutor-General’s Office, and there was no further explanation.

Novaya rasskaz-gazeta began publishing on July 15 and was produced by the staff of the respected newspaper Novaya gazeta, which suspended publication in March under pressure from the authorities over its coverage of Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine.

According to the staff of Novaya rasskaz-gazeta, the website lasted seven days and nine hours before being shut down.

Novaya gazeta began publishing in 1993 and was one of the most respected publications in post-Soviet Russia. The paper’s editor in chief, Dmitry Muratov, won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Some members of the paper’s staff left Russia after it stopped publishing and launched the newspaper Novaya gazeta.Europe. Roskomnadzor has blocked its website in Russia as well.

Shortly after the massive Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, which the Kremlin insists on calling a “special military operation,” Moscow quickly adopted a law criminalizing the dissemination of “false” information that “discredits the armed forces.” The law has been central to a massive crackdown against dissent over the war in Russia.