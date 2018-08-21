Accessibility links

Russia Calls Microsoft’s Hacking Allegations 'Witch-Hunt'

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denounced as a "witch-hunt" accusations put forward by Microsoft Corp over alleged attempts by hackers linked to Russia's government to launch cyberattacks on U.S. institutions.

"It is regrettable that a large international company, which has been working in the Russian market for a long time, quite actively and successfully has to take part in a witch-hunt that has engulfed Washington," the ministry said in a statement.

Microsoft said that hackers linked to Russia's government tried to carry out cyberattacks on the U.S. Senate and conservative American think-tanks. It accused Moscow of broadening attacks ahead of November's U.S. congressional elections.

