Russia Dismisses Reports of Prisoner Swap With US

  • Associated Press
Paul Whelan, a U.S. citizen detained in Russia for suspected spying, appears in a photo provided by the Whelan family on Jan. 1, 2019.

MOSCOW — 

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed suggestions that an American arrested in Moscow on suspicion of spying could be used in a prisoner swap for a Russian held in the United States.

FILE - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is seen at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 27, 2017.
Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, was arrested in Moscow last month on suspicion of spying. Whelan’s arrest raised speculation that he could be swapped for one of the Russians held in the U.S. such as gun rights activist Maria Butina, who has pleaded guilty to acting as a foreign agent in the U.S.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters Friday that “there is no talk” about the swap and dismissed the reports as “fake.”

FILE - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov is pictured at the U.S. State Department in Washington, July 17, 2017.
Zakharova also said that Russia would allow diplomats from Britain, Ireland and Canada to visit Whelan, who holds four citizenships.

