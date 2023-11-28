Russia Extends Detention of US Journalist

A Russian court has extended the detention of U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich until Jan. 30, 2024.

The two-month extension was announced after a closed-door hearing Tuesday.

Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, was arrested on espionage charges in March while on a reporting trip in Yekaterinburg.

Gershkovich and the newspaper have denied the allegations, and the U.S. government has said he was wrongfully detained.

Russia has not made public any evidence to support the spying charges.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters

