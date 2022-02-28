Russia Faces Diplomatic, Economic Pressure as Ukraine Resists Invasion

Diplomatic and economic pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine increased Monday with the United Nations General Assembly due to hold an emergency session, Russia’s currency plunging to a record low and the addition of new sanctions against the country’s central bank.

As the invasion hit its fifth day, the Ukrainian military said Russian forces had slowed “the pace of the offensive.”

Britain’s defense ministry said Monday that Russian troops remained more than 30 kilometers north of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, adding that “logistical failures and staunch Ukrainian resistance continue to frustrate the Russian advance.”

That matched an assessment from a senior U.S. defense official, who told reporters Sunday, “We have no indication that the Russian military has taken control of any city.”

Russian troops could soon be joined by forces from ally Belarus, according to U.S. officials who spoke to multiple news organizations.

Among the new sanctions activity Monday, Britain prohibited British entities from conducting transactions with Russia’s central bank, finance ministry and wealth fund, while Singapore announced a set of sanctions that include targeting bank transactions and export controls.

A day after the European Union said it was sending fighter jets to Ukraine, Australia on Monday committed to an unspecified delivery of lethal military equipment.

The White House said U.S. President Joe Biden would hold a call with a number of allies Monday to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine “and to coordinate our united response.”

At least 350 civilians have been killed since Russia invaded last week, with another 1,700 wounded, Ukraine said Sunday. There was no information about casualties among Ukrainian forces, and while Russia has acknowledged casualties among its troops, it has not publicly disclosed any count.

Filippo Grandi, the U.N.’s refugee chief, said Sunday 368,000 refugees from Ukraine had crossed into Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova and other countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his defense minister to put nuclear forces in a “special regime of combat duty” Sunday, saying that leading NATO powers had made “aggressive statements” and imposed financial sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

Following a vote for a rare special session of the U.N. General Assembly, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield responded to Putin’s nuclear alert, saying Russia “is under no threat from NATO, a defensive alliance that will not fight in Ukraine. This is another escalatory and unnecessary step that threatens us all. We urge Russia to tone down its dangerous rhetoric regarding nuclear weapons.”

A senior U.S. defense official told reporters Russia’s decision to put its nuclear deterrent on high alert was “unnecessary” and “escalatory.”

“We are confident that we have the ability to defend the homeland and defend our allies and partners, and that includes through strategic deterrence,” said the official while declining to discuss the United States’ nuclear deterrent further.

Russia voted against calling Monday’s special session of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly but could not exercise veto power on the procedural vote. China, the United Arab Emirates and India abstained.

Explaining China’s abstention, U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said Beijing believes the top priority now is for all parties to exercise the necessary restraint to prevent the situation from getting worse.

“Actions taken by the U.N. should help cool the situation and facilitate diplomatic solutions and restrain from aggravating tensions,” Zhang said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to send a delegation to the Belarus border to start peace talks with Russia without preconditions.

“We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River,” his office said in a statement.

Earlier, Zelenskyy had said he would enter peace talks with Russia but ruled out meeting inside Belarus because Russia had used it to launch its attacks on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, stressed that the government was ready for peace talks but not ready to surrender. Ukraine has filed a case against Russia at the U.N.’s highest court, charging that Russia used false claims of genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine to justify its invasion and is now planning genocidal acts elsewhere in Ukraine.

“They’re using missiles and heavy artillery and troops around the country to essentially target the civilian infrastructure, hospitals; we now see the kindergartens. I mean, nothing is off limits to them,” Markarova told ABC.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.