Russia Launches Missile Strikes Across Ukraine

Russia bombarded Ukraine with a series of missile strikes across the country Friday.

Critical infrastructure facilities were hit, resulting in power outages.

Zaporizhzhia, which houses Europe’s largest nuclear plant, was hit with 17 missiles in one hour, according to the town’s acting mayor.

Air raid sirens blasted across the country. Officials warned people to pay attention to the sirens and seek shelter when hearing them.

The strikes Friday come just ahead of the February 24 anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The strikes also follow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent trips to London, Paris and Brussels, where he met with European leaders to ask for fighter jets to help Ukraine beat back the Russian invasion.

Ukraine has been promised tanks from the United States, Germany, and other NATO allies, but does not yet have enough tanks to launch a counteroffensive against Russia.

Britain’s Defense Ministry said Friday Russian forces “have likely made tactical gains” in two key locations in Ukraine – on the northern outskirts of the Donbas town of Bakhmut and around the western edge of the town of Vuhledar.

In Vuhledar, meanwhile, an intelligence report posted on Twitter said Russian forces have advanced around the western edge of the town.

The ministry said that on the northern outskirts of Bakhmut, Wagner Group forces have pushed two to three kilometers further west, controlling the area near the main route to town.

However, the report said that Russia has likely suffered heavy casualties because of “inexperienced units” deployed there. “Russian troops likely fled and abandoned at least 30 mostly intact armored vehicles in a single incident after a failed assault,” the ministry said.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to address a summit of sports ministers Friday to gain their support in his effort to block athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The International Olympic Committee wants the athletes to participate without using their national flags.

