Russia Orders Relocation of Tens of Thousands of Southern Ukrainians

Russia has ordered tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians living near the eastern bank of the Dnipro River to relocate, an order Kyiv says amounts to "forced displacement."

Russian-installed authorities reported relocating 70,000 residents due to concerns of a major Ukrainian counterattack.

Russia continues to target civilian homes and critical infrastructure, launching four missiles Monday that demolished half of an apartment in the port city of Mykolaiv.

Russia fired dozens of missiles at Ukrainian energy facilities on Monday, causing blackouts, water supply shortages and cell service outages.

Speaking to reporters at the State Department on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned the attacks and said Russia had fired about 100 missiles on Monday and Tuesday.

"With temperatures dropping, these Russian attacks aimed at exacerbating human suffering are particularly heinous," said Price.

Russia has denied targeting civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the missile attacks retaliation for an attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet a few days ago. Ukraine has not confirmed or denied attacking the Russian fleet, which Russia cited Saturday as its reason for suspending its participation in a United Nations-led grain initiative.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Tuesday that the grain corridor "needs reliable and long-term protection."

"Russia should clearly know that it will receive a tough response from the world to any steps that disrupt our food exports," Zelenskyy said. "This is literally a matter of life for tens of millions of people."

Iranian weapons

The Pentagon on Tuesday also raised "concerns" that Russia may try to get more weapons from Iran to use in its war against Ukraine.

Russia recently has targeted civilian infrastructure with Iranian-made drones, and Iranian personnel are helping the Russian military launch these drone attacks from the Crimean Peninsula, according to the United States.

"We do have concerns that Russia may also seek to acquire additional advanced munition capabilities from Iran, for example, surface-to-surface missiles, to use in Ukraine," Ryder said.

The Atlanta-based cable news network, CNN, reported that Iran is preparing to send Russia approximately 1,000 additional weapons, including surface-to-surface, short-range ballistic missiles and more suicide drones.

VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb and U.N. correspondent Margaret Besheer contributed to this story. Some information came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.