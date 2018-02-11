Accessibility links

Languages
Europe

Russia: All 71 Onboard Killed in Plane Crash

  • VOA News
Emergency services work at the scene where a short-haul regional Antonov AN-148 plane crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, outside Moscow, Feb. 11, 2018.

All 71 people aboard a Russian passenger plane were killed when it crashed near Moscow, Russian officials said Sunday.

"Sixty-five passengers and six crew members were on board, and all of them died," Russia's office of transport investigations said in a statement.

The seven-year-old plane disappeared from the radar just minutes after departing from the capital city's second largest airport, Domodedovo and was falling up to 6,700 meters per minute in the last seconds of the crash, flight-tracking site FlightRadar24 reported.


The An-148 regional jet, operated by Saratov Airlines, was traveling from Domodedovo, to the city of Orsk when it crashed near Argunovo, about 80 kilometers southeast of Moscow.

FILES - This file photo taken on October 10, 2017 shows the Domodedovo International Airport outside Moscow.
FILES - This file photo taken on October 10, 2017 shows the Domodedovo International Airport outside Moscow.

Russian president Vladimir Putin offered "his profound condolences to those who lost their relatives in the crash," his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Police block the road near the site of air crash outside Moscow, Feb. 11, 2018.
Police block the road near the site of air crash outside Moscow, Feb. 11, 2018.

The crash site was covered in heavy snow, delaying access to the area as rescue workers had to park their cars and travel to the crash site on foot.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, though Russia's transport ministry said it is investigating bad weather and human error as possible explanations.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG