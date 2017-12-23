Accessibility links

Putin Vows to Modernize Russia as Challengers Prepare for Race

  • Associated Press
President Vladimir Putin, foreground left, speaks to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, center, and acting Secretary of the General Council of United Russia Andrey Turchak , right, at the United Russia party congress in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 23, 2017.

President Vladimir Putin has presented his vision for modernizing Russia, while some of his challengers in next March's presidential vote have been formally nominated for the race.

Putin is running as an independent candidate, keeping a distance from the top Kremlin party, United Russia, which has been dogged by corruption allegations against some of its top members.

Despite that, Putin showed up Saturday at United Russia's congress, speaking about his future goals. He pledged to offer broader incentives for business, fight corruption and pour extra resources into the underfunded health care and education system.

With his approval ratings topping 80 percent, Putin is set to easily win the March 18 vote. Ksenia Sobchak, a star TV host, was formally nominated for the race Saturday following a few other contenders.

