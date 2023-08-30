Russia Reports Ukrainian Drone Attacks in Multiple Regions

Russian officials reported a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks overnight targeting multiple regions, while Ukrainian air defenses responded to a Russian aerial attack on Kyiv early Wednesday.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram there were explosions in Kyiv, with falling debris causing fires and damage in several districts of the Ukrainian capital. He said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

In Russia’s Pskov region, located near the border of Estonia and Latvia, Russian officials said Ukrainian drones damaged four military transport planes in an attack on an airport.

Regional governor Mikhail Vedernikov posted a video on Telegram showing a massive fire at the site. No casualties were reported, and flight operations were canceled at the airport Wednesday to assess the damage.

Russia said its military downed Ukrainian drones in the Oryol, Kaluga, Bryansk, Rayazan and Moscow regions.

The Russian military also said its forces repelled an attack by a sea drone near Sevastopol, the port city in the annexed Crimea Peninsula that is the base of Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

In an unspecified part of the Black Sea, Russia also said Wednesday it destroyed four Ukrainian military boats that were carrying Ukrainian troops.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters