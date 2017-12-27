Accessibility links

10 Injured in St. Petersburg Supermarket Blast

  • VOA News
Police stand at the entrance of a supermarket, after an explosion in St. Petersburg, Russia, Dec. 27, 2017.

Ten people were injured and sent to hospitals when a homemade bomb detonated in a supermarket in St. Petersburg, Russia, officials said Wednesday.

"According to preliminary information, an explosion of an unidentified object occurred in a store," Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement.

The blast was caused by a "homemade explosive device with the power equivalent to 200 grams of TNT filled with lethal fragments," she said.

Investigators said they have opened a criminal case on the grounds of attempted murder.

Health officials said none of the 10 victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

The motive for the attack was not immediately known.

