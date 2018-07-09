Russia: 'Absurd' to Link It to Nerve Agent Death of British Woman

Russia says it would be "absurd" to link Moscow to the death of a British woman who died after being exposed to the same nerve agent that sickened an ex-Russian spy earlier this year.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is "deeply concerned about the ongoing poisoning incidents on British soil" but said he has no information on Russia being involved.

British police have opened a murder investigation after Dawn Sturgess, 44, died in a hospital in Salisbury, in southern England.

She fell sick on June 30 along with another victim, Charles Rowley, who is hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say both were poisoned with Novichok — the same substance that poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia in March. Both survived.

Britain has blamed Russia for the Skripal poisonings — a charge Russia denies.

Police suspect Sturgess and Rowley picked up vial that contained the poison, and are trying to find out exactly what they found and where.

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid visited the Salisbury region Saturday to assure residents that the chances of getting sick from a nerve agent are very slight.