Russia Says Drone Attacks on Its Syria Base Have Increased

The Russian military says the number of drone attacks on its main base in Syria has increased.

The Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, says in just one month air defense assets have downed 45 drones targeting the Hemeimeem air base. The base in the province of Latakia serves as the main hub for Russian operations in Syria.



Konashenkov said Thursday that while the drones appear primitive, they use sophisticated technologies and have a range of up to 100 kilometers (60 miles).



All drone attacks on Hemeimeem were launched by militants based in the northern province of Idlib, Konashenkov said.



He added that the militants wouldn't have been able to assemble the drones without outside help, but didn't specify who might have assisted them.