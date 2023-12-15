Russia Says It Shot Down Numerous Drones Fired by Ukraine

Russia said Friday that it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian drone attacks in two border regions.

Over two hours, 26 drones were shot down over the Crimean Peninsula annexed from Ukraine in 2014, the defense ministry said in a statement, without saying whether there were victims or damage.

Earlier, the ministry said in posts on Telegram that six drones targeting "installations on Russian territory" had been shot down in the Kursk region, again without providing details.

Drone attacks have been almost daily occurrences in Russia's border regions, though mass attacks are less common.

The governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, confirmed the attacks on Telegram, asking residents in the area to "stay calm.”

Moscow and its outskirts have also been targets of Ukrainian drone attacks.

Russia, meanwhile, bombards Ukrainian towns almost daily. This week, it launched a massive drone attack on southern Ukraine and fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv, where about 50 people were wounded by debris.