Russia Says Military Downed Ukrainian Drones

Russia’s defense ministry said Tuesday its air defenses shot down two Ukrainian drones south of Moscow.

The ministry said the drones were downed over the Tula region. It did not give any details about any related damage.

Ukraine has routinely targeted Russia, including the Moscow region, with drones in recent weeks.

China is the main supplier of critical components for Russian drones used against Ukraine, The International Working Group on Russian Sanctions reports.

The group is co-chaired by Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and former U.S. Ambassador Michael McFaul, director of the Freeman-Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Russia relies heavily on foreign-made components, especially microelectronics in three of the drone models used to attack Ukraine.

According to the study, 67% of drone component shipments come from China, while 17% of them are going through Hong Kong to Russia. Turkey and The United Arab Emirates account for 5% and 2% of the components, respectively.

Components made in Japan, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland and other countries, including processors, chips, transistors, and other vital components, were also found in the drones.

"Russia is extremely active in using drones for massive attacks on infrastructure, civilian and military targets in Ukraine, so it is very disturbing to see that important components for the production of hostile UAVs come from different countries, including Ukraine's allies. This issue requires our joint immediate response. We have to take comprehensive measures to prevent the aggressor from using critical components to continue hostilities on Ukrainian soil," noted Yermak.

The group's experts called on manufacturers to do more to prevent Russia from accessing their products while bypassing economic sanctions.

It also recommended that governments investigate well-known companies that do not comply with the sanctions policy.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.