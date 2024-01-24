Russia Says Military Transport Plane Crashed in Belgorod 

A Russian military transport plane crashed Wednesday in the Belgorod region, near the Ukrainian border.

Russian state media reported that the defense ministry said the plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were being transported to the border for a prisoner exchange.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine’s military.

The Russian defense ministry said the plane was also carrying six crew members and three guards.

Russia also reported destroying a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region earlier Wednesday, in addition to intercepting four drones over the Oryol region in western Russia.

Russian forces carried out a massive missile attack Tuesday on Ukraine, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said killed at least 18 people.

The worst-hit areas were the capital, Kyiv, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Tuesday that more than 130 people were injured, and that the attack damaged 139 homes.

He said the Russian attack utilized 40 missiles, calling the barrage “another combined attack attempting to bypass our air defense system.”

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down about half of the missiles.

Some material for this report was provided by The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.