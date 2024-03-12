Russia Says Ukrainian Drone Attack Hit Fuel Facility

Russian officials reported Ukrainian drone attacks Tuesday targeting Moscow and several regions of western Russia.

Andrey Klychov, the regional governor of Oryol, said a drone crashed at a fuel facility, causing a fire but no casualties.

A Ukrainian drone also attacked the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, leaving some people without power, according to the regional governor.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Russian air defenses destroyed a drone that was flying toward the Russian capital. He reported no damage or injuries from falling debris.

Officials in the Tula and Kursk regions also reported Ukrainian drones being destroyed in those areas Tuesday.

In Ukraine, authorities issued air alerts in multiple regions overnight.

Some information for this report was provided by Agence France-Presse and Reuters