Russia: Security Proposals Are Aimed at Avoiding Military Scenario

Service members of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hold artillery drills at a shooting range in an unknown location in eastern Ukraine, in this handout picture released December 17, 2021.
MOSCOW — 

Deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko said Saturday that security proposals Russia has presented to the United States are an attempt to turn a potential military scenario into a political process.

Russia, which has built up troops near the border with Ukraine, said Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that NATO would give up any military activity in eastern Europe and Ukraine.

Grushko was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying Moscow was ready for talks "to turn a military or a military-technical scenario of confrontation into a political process which will really strengthen military security."

