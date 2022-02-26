Accessibility links

Russia Threatens Local Media Covering Ukraine War

Police officers detain a woman in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 25, 2022. Shocked Russians turned out by the thousands Thursday to protest their country's invasion of Ukraine. Media coverage of the protests has been severely restricted.

Russia's communications regulator accused 10 local media outlets on Saturday of falsely depicting what Russia calls a special military operation in Ukraine and distributing false information about events there.

Among those sent warning letters were Echo Moskvy, a popular radio station, and Novaya Gazeta, a newspaper critical of the government whose editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov was awarded a Nobel Peace prize last year.

Roskomnadzor, the regulator, ordered the media to delete the offending information or face restricted access to their websites and media resources.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, saying it needed to demilitarize its neighbor.

