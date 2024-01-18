Russia, Ukraine Down Drones in Latest Overnight Attacks

Russia and Ukraine each reported thwarting drone attacks by the other on Thursday.

Ukraine’s military reported downing 22 of the 33 drones Russia launched in overnight attacks, while adding that several of the other drones that made it through Ukrainian air defenses did not reach their targets.

Most of the drones were directed at northern and southern Ukraine, including the Sumy, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses destroyed one Ukrainian drone over the Moscow region, while another was intercepted near the country’s second-largest city, St. Petersburg.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram there were no casualties and no damage from debris that fell from a downed drone.



