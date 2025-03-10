Russia, Ukraine report clashes in Sumy

Russian and Ukrainian officials reported fighting in Ukraine’s Sumy region, with Russian advances in the area creating the potential for cutting off supply lines to Ukraine’s military.

The officials said clashes were taking place in the Novenke area.

Sumy is located across the border from Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops launched an offensive in August.

Russian forces occupied parts of Sumy during the early part of their full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began more than three years ago.

Ukraine’s military said Monday it shot down 130 Russian drones overnight that targeted areas across the country.

Intercepts took place over the Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Vinnytsia and Zaporizhzhia regions, the military said.

Officials in Poltava reported damage to several residential buildings.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday its air defenses destroyed nine Ukrainian drones over Samara, Voronezh, Oryol, Belgorod and Kursk.

Some information for this story was provided by Agence France-Presse and Reuters