Russian Attack Damages Dnipro Power Plant

FILE - A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard checking for Russian drones in the sky as a soldier in a tractor digs a trench system in the Zaporizhzhia region, on January 30, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials said Monday a Russian aerial attack damaged a power plant in the eastern city of Dnipro.

Ukraine’s air force warned of four waves of Russian drones targeting Dnipro.

Mayor Borys Filatov said on Telegram that infrastructure had been hit, but did not specify what was struck or the extent of the damage.

Private energy provider DTEK said on Telegram one of its thermal power plants was seriously damaged by Russian attacks, causing it to halt electricity production.

The company said there were no casualties.

