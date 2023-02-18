Accessibility links

Russian Attack on Ukraine Emboldened North Korea, Says South Korean Minister

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin speaks during a news conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, June 13, 2022.
BERLIN, GERMANY — 

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said Saturday that Russia's attack on Ukraine and the global attention on that war had emboldened North Korea, which launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast earlier in the day.

The missile launch — North Korea's first since January 1 — clearly signaled "its intent to conduct additional provocations," Park said at a panel during a global security conference in Munich, Germany.

"Going further, if North Korea conducts the seventh nuclear test, which could happen at any time, it will be a game changer, in the sense that North Korea could develop and deploy tactical nuclear missiles," he said.

