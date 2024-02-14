Ukrainian Military Says It Destroyed Russian Ship Near Crimea

Ukraine’s military said Wednesday it destroyed a Russian Navy large landing ship in the Black Sea near Russia-occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian military identified the Russian ship as the Caesar Kunikov, and said it was in the waters near the city of Alupka at the time of the attack.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed several ships in Russia’s Black Sea fleet since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Russia’s defense ministry reported that its air defenses destroyed nine Ukrainian drones overnight, including six over the Black Sea.

Two other drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, while another was destroyed over Voronezh, the Russian ministry said.

Also Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said a series of Russian attacks overnight killed at least three people near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk.

The administration for the city of Selydove said on Telegram that the Russian strikes damaged nine apartment buildings and a hospital.

In addition to the three people killed, another 12 people were injured.

Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor, said on Telegram Wednesday that after the hospital was hit, 100 patients were evacuated to hospitals in nearby towns.

Selydove had a population of more than 20,000 people before the war and is about 20 kilometers west of the front lines of fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have reported an increase in attacks in the area in recent weeks.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters