Russian, Israeli Leaders Hold Phone Discussion on Syria

  • Associated Press
FILE - This compilation photo shows file images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

MOSCOW — 

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Israeli counterpart, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have held telephone consultations centering on Syria.

In the Friday call, Putin and Netanyahu "focused on developments in Syria, including in light of the United States' stated intention to withdraw its troops from that country. They pointed to the need for the final defeat of terrorism and speedy achievement of a political settlement in Syria," a Kremlin statement said.

Netanyahu also offered condolences following an apartment building collapse in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk this week that killed 39 people, the statement said.

