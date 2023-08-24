Russian Missile Attack Injures 7 in Dnipro

A Russian missile attack wounded at least seven people early Thursday in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor, said on Telegram that six of the injured were hospitalized.

Lysak said Ukrainian air defenses shot down one Russian missile but that strikes from others destroyed a transport facility and damaged a dozen other buildings including a bank, a hotel and two residential buildings.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down three Ukrainian drones over Russian territory.

The ministry said two of the drones were shot down in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine. The third drone was destroyed in the Kaluga region, located southwest of Moscow.

Ukraine has conducted daily drone attacks targeting Russian territory during the past week, with Russia reporting it shot down the aircraft or brought them down by way of electronic jamming. In some cases, falling debris has caused damage on the ground, including crashing into a building in Moscow.

Russia has used Iranian-made drones through much of its invasion of Ukraine, while also using missiles in aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.