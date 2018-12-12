Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Russian Nuclear-Capable Bombers Fly Over Caribbean Sea

  • Associated Press
FILE - A supersonic Tu-160 strategic bomber flies above an airfield near the northern city of Murmansk, Aug. 16, 2005. Two Russian strategic bombers landed in Venezuela on Wednesday as part of military maneuvers.

MOSCOW — 

The Russian military says two of its nuclear-capable strategic bombers were flown over the Caribbean Sea during a 10-hour training mission.

A pair of Tu-160 bombers arrived Monday at Maiquetia airport outside Caracas. The Russian Defense Ministry said they were escorted by Venezuelan fighter jets during part of the training mission Wednesday to practice interaction.

The Tu-160 is capable of carrying conventional or nuclear-tipped cruise missiles with a range of 5,500 kilometers (3,410 miles).

The Russian bombers' deployment came as Russia-U.S. relations have worsened because of the allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and other issues.

Russia has bristled at U.S. and its NATO allies deploying troops and weapons near its borders.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG