Russian Transport Plane Crashes in Syria, Killing 39

A Russian transport plane has crashed in Syria, killing all 39 people on board, Russian media reported.

Earlier reports said 32 people were on board.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the plane went down while trying to land at Russia's Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province. It said the plane hit the ground when it was about 500 meters short of the runway.

"According to preliminary information, a technical problem could have been the cause of the crash," the Defense Ministry said.

The Antonov-26 transport plane was carrying 33 passengers and six crew members.