Russian President Arrives in China

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing Tuesday.

Putin will attend a forum convened by Chinese leader Xi Jingping to mark the 10th anniversary of his signature Belt and Road Initiative, a program China uses to build massive infrastructure projects across Asia, Africa, Latin America and parts of Eastern and Southern Europe.

The Kremlin says Putin and Xi are set to meet on the sidelines of the forum Wednesday.

The two leaders signed a pledge last year declaring a “no-limits” bilateral relationship just weeks before Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Beijing has since become Moscow’s most reliable economic and diplomatic partner as Western nations have imposed strict economic sanctions in response to the invasion.

