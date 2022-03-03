Russian Shelling Sparks Fire at Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia, sparking a fire in a building in the plant compound, Ukraine’s state emergency service said Friday.

Earlier, the mayor of the nearby town of Enerhodar said the plant was on fire. But a short time later, the plant director told Ukraine 24 television that the fire had started outside the building perimeter and that security seemed to be restored to the facility, according to Reuters.

Enerhodar is a crucial power-generating city on the Dnieper River nearly 700 kilometers southeast of Kyiv. The facility produces about 25% of Ukraine's power.

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and received an update on the fire at the nuclear power plant, according to a White House statement released late Thursday.

Biden and Zelenskyy urged “Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site,” the statement said. It added that Biden had also spoken Thursday with Jill Hruby, the undersecretary for Nuclear Security of the U.S. Department of Energy and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), and received an update on the situation at the plant.

More sanctions on oligarchs

The administration has requested $10 billion in supplemental funding from Congress "to deliver additional humanitarian, security, and economic assistance in Ukraine and the neighboring region in the coming days and weeks," said a statement from Shalanda Young, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget. That money, she said, will cover defense equipment, emergency food aid, U.S. troop deployments to neighboring countries and stronger sanctions enforcement.

Also Thursday, Washington heaped another round of sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle.

"Today I'm announcing that we're adding dozens of names to the list, including one of Russia's wealthiest billionaires, and I'm banning travel to America by more than 50 Russian oligarchs, their families and their close associates," Biden said Thursday before a Cabinet meeting. "And we're going to continue to support the Ukrainian people with direct assistance."

Among the newly sanctioned Putin allies is Alisher Usmanov, one of Russia's wealthiest individuals. German authorities have seized his 512-foot yacht, estimated to be worth nearly $600 million. Under the directive, his private jet is also open to seizure. The directive also bans more than 50 wealthy Russians from traveling to the U.S.

The sanctions list also includes some of Putin's oldest friends, a former judo partner and others with connections to the mercenary Wagner Group, and Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov.

"One of the big factors is, of course, the proximity to President Putin," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. "We want him to feel the squeeze. We want the people around him to feel the squeeze. I don't believe this is going to be the last set of oligarchs."

She also, again, ruled out Zelenskyy's request for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"A no-fly zone requires implementation," she said. "It would require, essentially, the U.S. military shooting down Russian planes and causing — prompting — a potential direct war with Russia: the exact step that we want to avoid."

On the ground

Moscow's attempt to quickly take over the Ukrainian capital has apparently stalled, but the military has made significant gains in the south in an effort to sever the country's connection to the Black Sea and Sea of Azov.

Local government officials and the Russian military confirmed the seizure of the strategic port of Kherson, the first city to fall in the invasion, following days of disputed claims over who was in control. A U.S. defense official said Washington was unable to confirm the development.

Despite Russian assaults on Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol, they all remained in Ukrainian hands, Britain's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"We are a people who in a week have destroyed the plans of the enemy," Zelenskyy said in a video address early Thursday. "They will have no peace here. They will have no food. They will have here not one quiet moment."

Russian troops were besieging the port city of Mariupol, east of Kherson, an attempt Mayor Vadym Boichenko said was aimed at isolating Ukraine.

"They are trying to create a blockade here," Boichenko said Thursday in a broadcast video. He said that the Russians were attacking rail stations to prevent civilian evacuations and that the attacks have cut off water and power.

Giving peace a (second) chance

Also Thursday, the two sides held a second round of peace talks in Belarus and agreed to set up humanitarian corridors with cease-fire zones so that civilians could safely flee. Ukraine had pushed for a general cease-fire.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov — who is also under direct U.S. sanctions — told reporters Thursday that Russian forces would continue their effort to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure and would not allow its neighbor to represent a military threat to Russia.

In a 90-minute telephone conversation Thursday with Emmanuel Macron, Putin told the French president that Russia would achieve its goals, including the demilitarization and neutrality of Ukraine, by any means necessary, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Macron told his Russian counterpart that the war he started against Ukraine was a "major mistake," according to a French official. "You are lying to yourself," Macron told Putin regarding the feasibility of his goals, the official said.

Poland has taken in half of the more than 1 million refugees who have fled Ukraine in the past week, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The U.N. body says it expects 4 million people could leave Ukraine because of the conflict.

Ukraine's emergency agency said Wednesday that Russia's attacks have killed more than 2,000 people across the country.

Russia's Defense Ministry put out its first casualty report, saying 498 of its troops were killed in Ukraine, with more than 1,500 wounded.

Russians 'stalled' outside Kyiv

A senior U.S. defense official said Thursday the Russian forces in northern Ukraine and outside Kyiv remained "largely stalled," despite U.S. assessments that 90% of the combat power that Russia prepared for the invasion had entered Ukraine.

The official said that the cities in northern and eastern Ukraine, including Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kharkiv, were subjected Thursday to "heavy bombardment" but that Russian forces in the north were still facing stiff resistance.

"We continue to see them resist and fight and defend their territory and their resources quite effectively," said the official, who added that Russia has launched more than 480 missiles since the invasion began.

Putin offered a more optimistic assessment Thursday, telling members of his security council on a video call that Moscow's invasion of Ukraine is progressing "according to plan."

"All tasks are being successfully carried out," he said.

VOA State Department Bureau Chief Nike Ching, national security correspondent Jeff Seldin, Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb, Istanbul foreign correspondent Heather Murdock and White House correspondent Anita Powell contributed to this report.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.