Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 4

Firefighters hose down a burning building after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.

For the latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

12:31 a.m.: The fire at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is out, Reuters reports.

12:26 a.m.: More than 1 million Ukrainians have fled the country in the first week of Russia's invasion, according to the United Nations, with over 500,000 crossing into Poland. A further million are internally displaced within Ukraine. The EU predicts that up to 7 million Ukrainians could leave in the coming weeks. VOA's Henry Ridgwell has the story.

12:13 a.m.: NBC News reports that volunteers are crossing the Polish border into Ukraine to fight the Russians.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

